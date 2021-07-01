RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Gap Down to $33.25

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.25, but opened at $31.79. RAPT Therapeutics shares last traded at $31.79, with a volume of 15 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.83. The company has a market capitalization of $773.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 0.02.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 1,055.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $48,167.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,547.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,000 shares of company stock worth $48,372 and sold 11,379 shares worth $263,210. 26.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 57.1% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,335,000 after purchasing an additional 194,538 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,554,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $711,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

