Raymond James Reiterates $36.00 Price Target for Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF)

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) has been assigned a $36.00 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 120.05% from the stock’s previous close.

PROF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Shares of PROF stock opened at $16.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.93 million, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.14. Profound Medical has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.24.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 385.73% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Profound Medical will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Profound Medical in the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Profound Medical in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.