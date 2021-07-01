Raymond James Reiterates “$7.00” Price Target for B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC restated a buy rating and issued a $8.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, April 16th. TD Securities cut shares of B2Gold to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B2Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.89.

Get B2Gold alerts:

BTG stock opened at $4.21 on Monday. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a net margin of 36.55% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $362.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Snow Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 2,036,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,404,000 after purchasing an additional 585,573 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 205.5% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 589,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 396,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,545,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,589,000 after purchasing an additional 104,717 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,942,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,062,000 after purchasing an additional 971,237 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.