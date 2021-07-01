Raze Network One Day Volume Reaches $470,638.00 (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. During the last seven days, Raze Network has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $470,638.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raze Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00046007 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00139673 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00169549 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,556.63 or 1.00036764 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,279,800 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

