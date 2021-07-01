Relx’s (REL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Relx (LON:REL) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on REL. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,114 ($27.62) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,940 ($25.35) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,026 ($26.47) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,046.89 ($26.74).

Shares of REL stock opened at GBX 1,950 ($25.48) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,886.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.17, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Relx has a 12-month low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,961 ($25.62). The company has a market capitalization of £37.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.36.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

