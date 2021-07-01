Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 57.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 753,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,016,290 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $22,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,305,896.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 210,174,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 210,157,983 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,354,000 after buying an additional 590,578 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,242,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,391,000 after buying an additional 402,333 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,434,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,151,000 after buying an additional 793,643 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,302,000. Institutional investors own 45.17% of the company’s stock.

PAAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $28.57 on Thursday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.25). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

