Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.51% of Grand Canyon Education worth $25,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 22.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 33.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $89.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.64 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.95.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.89 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet cut Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.