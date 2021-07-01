Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 410.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 178,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.38% of BlackLine worth $24,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 242.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 372.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 99.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 337.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 11.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BL shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America started coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.82.

BlackLine stock opened at $111.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.20 and a 12 month high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Mika Yamamoto sold 1,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total transaction of $163,039.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,929.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $1,124,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,374,543.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,420 shares of company stock worth $12,841,350. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

