Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 104,708 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 104,708 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $24,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Balchem by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Balchem by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 59,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Balchem by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 109,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Balchem by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 76,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,637,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Balchem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCPC opened at $131.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.36. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 0.58. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $89.68 and a 12 month high of $134.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Balchem had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $185.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

