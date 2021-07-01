Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €26.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Renault presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €37.75 ($44.41).

Shares of EPA RNO opened at €34.09 ($40.10) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €34.48. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

