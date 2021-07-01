Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Holdings Decreased by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 64.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,061 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,089,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,454,000 after purchasing an additional 354,346 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,947,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,091,000 after purchasing an additional 422,933 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,510,000 after purchasing an additional 41,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,934,000 after purchasing an additional 62,463 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

In other news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $170,512.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,477,352.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,694 shares of company stock worth $3,393,579 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $53.07 on Thursday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RCII shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rent-A-Center currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.