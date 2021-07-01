ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) Short Interest Update

ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:REOS traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 160,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,920. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05. ReoStar Energy has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.42.
ReoStar Energy Company Profile
