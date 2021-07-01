Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repay Holdings Corporation provides payment processing solutions. The company’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces complexity of electronic payments for merchants. Repay Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd, is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

RPAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $24.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.91. Repay has a 52 week low of $20.18 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.31.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 25,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $631,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,372,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $233,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 179,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,253 shares of company stock worth $1,010,839. Corporate insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Repay in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repay during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 90.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

