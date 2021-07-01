Research Analysts Set Expectations for Renasant Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Renasant in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renasant’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.65 million. Renasant had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Renasant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.28. Renasant has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Renasant’s payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,593.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,146.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Renasant by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 103,008 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Renasant by 173.2% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 26,101 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Renasant during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Renasant by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 11,388 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

