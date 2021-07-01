ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Price Target Cut to $13.75

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $18.50 to $13.75 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 175.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of ReShape Lifesciences stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,487,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,957. ReShape Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $32.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of -1.23.
About ReShape Lifesciences
