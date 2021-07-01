RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 81.2% from the May 31st total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 740,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:RSPI opened at $0.04 on Thursday. RespireRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.43.

Get RespireRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and psychiatric disorders. It has two drug platforms comprising ResolutionRx, a pharmaceutical cannabinoids platform, which includes dronabinol that acts upon the nervous system's endogenous cannabinoid receptors for use in refractory chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, as well as for anorexia in patients with AIDS; and EndeavourRx, a neuromodulators platform that comprises AMPAkines program, including proprietary compounds that are positive allosteric modulators (PAMs) of alpha-amino-3-hydroxy-5-methyl-4-isoxazolepropionic acid (AMPA)-type glutamate receptors to promote neuronal function, and GABAkines program, including proprietary compounds that are PAMs of GABAA receptors.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RespireRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.