Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Upgraded at Citigroup

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.92. 119,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,674. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.67, a PEG ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.83. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 581.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

