Richard M. Traynor Sells 3,000 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $85,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 350,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,941,145.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Certara stock opened at $28.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $41.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.82.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Certara by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Certara by 1,297.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CERT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

