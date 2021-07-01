RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RISE Education Cayman from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get RISE Education Cayman alerts:

NASDAQ:REDU opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27. RISE Education Cayman has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.40 million, a P/E ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). RISE Education Cayman had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $39.92 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that RISE Education Cayman will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REDU. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RISE Education Cayman during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in RISE Education Cayman by 21.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in RISE Education Cayman by 9.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 15,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RISE Education Cayman by 0.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,218,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for RISE Education Cayman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RISE Education Cayman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.