Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Short Interest Update

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the May 31st total of 699,800 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $7.09 on Thursday. Riverview Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $14.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVSB. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 53.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,855 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

