RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 449,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in RLI were worth $50,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RLI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of RLI by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RLI by 238.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLI by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of RLI by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLI opened at $104.59 on Thursday. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $74.84 and a 1-year high of $117.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.97.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.09 million. RLI had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 11.48%. RLI’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RLI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.25.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

