Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

RBLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price target on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Roblox has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Get Roblox alerts:

NYSE:RBLX opened at $89.98 on Wednesday. Roblox has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $103.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.62.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. Roblox’s revenue was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Roblox will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $2,227,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 8,334 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $750,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 596,629 shares of company stock valued at $57,048,207.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 32.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.