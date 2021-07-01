Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist increased their target price on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.00.

Get Roblox alerts:

Shares of RBLX opened at $89.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.62. Roblox has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Roblox will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $4,858,620.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,200.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 42,658 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,266,226.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 101,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,413.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 596,629 shares of company stock worth $57,048,207.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.