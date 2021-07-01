Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist increased their target price on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.00.
Shares of RBLX opened at $89.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.62. Roblox has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $103.87.
In other Roblox news, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $4,858,620.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,200.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 42,658 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,266,226.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 101,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,413.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 596,629 shares of company stock worth $57,048,207.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.
