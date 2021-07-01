Rogers Communications Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Rogers Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS.
Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of RCI stock opened at $53.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $37.84 and a 52-week high of $53.36.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 20.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after acquiring an additional 48,530 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,722,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,011,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968,026 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 127,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.3981 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.31%.
About Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.
