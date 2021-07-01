Rogers Communications Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Rogers Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $53.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $37.84 and a 52-week high of $53.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 20.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after acquiring an additional 48,530 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,722,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,011,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968,026 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 127,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.3981 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

