Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rogers Corporation is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect, and connect their world. With more than 180 years of materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions that enable clean energy, internet connectivity, and safety and protection applications, as well as other technologies where reliability is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy; Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors, industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ROG. Wolfe Research started coverage on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rogers has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $238.33.

ROG stock opened at $200.80 on Wednesday. Rogers has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $206.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 55.47 and a beta of 1.82.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $229.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 8.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rogers news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $226,096.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total value of $150,652.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $923,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,659 shares of company stock worth $1,720,166 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of Rogers by 54.5% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Rogers in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

