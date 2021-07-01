Roth Capital Raises JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Price Target to $39.00

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) had its price target raised by Roth Capital from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on JKS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.75.

NYSE:JKS opened at $56.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.09. JinkoSolar has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $90.20.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

