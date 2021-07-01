Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) PT Lowered to C$1.89 at Raymond James

Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$1.89 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roxgold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Roxgold from C$3.30 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Haywood Securities increased their target price on shares of Roxgold from C$2.30 to C$2.80 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Roxgold from C$2.50 to C$2.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.39.

Shares of ROXG stock opened at C$1.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$708.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62. Roxgold has a 1-year low of C$1.34 and a 1-year high of C$2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.12.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

