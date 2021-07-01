Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €29.50 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.50 ($34.71) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.10 ($33.06) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €29.08 ($34.21).

Get Uniper alerts:

UN01 stock opened at €31.06 ($36.54) on Monday. Uniper has a 52-week low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a 52-week high of €32.18 ($37.86). The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is €30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.