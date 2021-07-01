Royal Bank of Canada Raises Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target to $150.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NTLA. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 26th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.35.

NTLA stock opened at $161.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.82 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.24. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.54 and a one year high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $616,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,072.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 553,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $73,449,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 895,333 shares of company stock valued at $102,980,552. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $22,801,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 24.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 180,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,478,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 403,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,400,000 after acquiring an additional 42,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

