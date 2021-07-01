Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

EONGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of E.On from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E.On from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of E.On from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. E.On currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EONGY opened at $11.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. E.On has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.32.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $22.18 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that E.On will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.406 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from E.On’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. E.On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

