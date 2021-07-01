Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EDRVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. EDP Renováveis currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:EDRVF opened at $22.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.11. EDP Renováveis has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

