Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €10.00 Price Target for Iberdrola (BME:IBE)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IBE. UBS Group set a €13.40 ($15.76) target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.40 ($13.41) target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.61 ($14.84).

Iberdrola has a 52-week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 52-week high of €7.30 ($8.59).

