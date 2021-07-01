Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Position Cut by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,089,000 after buying an additional 2,302,013 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,992,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,978,000 after purchasing an additional 531,762 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 337.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,326,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,092 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,018,000 after purchasing an additional 69,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,331,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,601,000 after purchasing an additional 291,125 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,444,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $266,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,789 shares in the company, valued at $8,325,649.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,873 shares of company stock worth $33,821,675 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.07.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $85.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $45.71 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.83.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

