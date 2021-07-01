Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Raised to “Neutral” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FinViz reports.

RDS-A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Redburn Partners raised Royal Dutch Shell from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Societe Generale upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

RDS-A opened at $40.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.75.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

