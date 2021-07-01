RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have commented on RGLXY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on RTL Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

OTCMKTS RGLXY remained flat at $$5.76 during trading hours on Friday. RTL Group has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $6.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.92.

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels, streaming services, and radio stations worldwide. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment operates RTL Television, Vox, Super RTL, Toggo Plus, NTV, Nitro, Vox Up, RTL Plus, and RTL Zwei free-to-air channels; RTL Crime, RTL Passion, RTL Living, GEO Television, and Now thematic pay channels; and TV Now, a streaming service in Germany, as well as engages in ad-tech and content businesses.

