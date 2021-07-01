Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 4,155 Shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,275 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Summit Financial Group were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 710,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,852,000 after buying an additional 44,647 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 86.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 248,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,480,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Summit Financial Group by 203.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 22,941 shares during the last quarter. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of SMMF opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.50. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $27.40.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $31.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 million. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

In other news, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller acquired 2,070 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $49,990.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $199,140.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

