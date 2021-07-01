Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 30,930 Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,930 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 746.2% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 708,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,136,000 after acquiring an additional 625,103 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $9,761,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,193,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,439,000 after purchasing an additional 202,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,273 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,542,000 after purchasing an additional 138,308 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

BHLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $27.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.23. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $28.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.33.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $101.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.25 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 106.72% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

In related news, Director Rheo A. Brouillard sold 10,574 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $284,546.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,117.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Conn purchased 5,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,233.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $146,717. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 30,367 shares of company stock valued at $749,455 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.