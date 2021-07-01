Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of CAI International worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CAI International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in CAI International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in CAI International by 136.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of CAI International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of CAI International by 768.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAI opened at $56.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.02 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.51. CAI International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $56.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.34.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.36 million. CAI International had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. CAI International’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair downgraded shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

