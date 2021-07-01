Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) by 67.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,843 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of Diamond S Shipping worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DSSI. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,454,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,007,000 after purchasing an additional 177,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,938,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,446,000 after buying an additional 82,662 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 23,695 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 19,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in Diamond S Shipping by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 130,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 18,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

DSSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Diamond S Shipping from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of Diamond S Shipping stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. Diamond S Shipping Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $404.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.38.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Diamond S Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamond S Shipping Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product tankers.

