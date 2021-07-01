Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) by 186.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,835 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,510 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Evans Bancorp were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 317.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Evans Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 10,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $112,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,924.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EVBN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evans Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Hovde Group cut shares of Evans Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVBN opened at $37.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.21. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.78 and a 12 month high of $40.45.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $21.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.55 million. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Evans Bancorp Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

