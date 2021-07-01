Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $724,000 Holdings in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Bristow Group worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Bristow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,714,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,434,000 after acquiring an additional 258,224 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 211.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 525,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 356,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 51,292 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Crystal L. Gordon sold 7,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $200,768.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,705.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTOL stock opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Bristow Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $30.82. The firm has a market cap of $758.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.39.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bristow Group had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $293.33 million for the quarter.

Bristow Group Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 247 aircraft.

