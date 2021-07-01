Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) by 137.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,179 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MVB Financial were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MVB Financial by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,905,000 after acquiring an additional 54,796 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in MVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,514,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in MVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,781,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares during the period. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $816,000. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

MVBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of MVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MVB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, Director J Christopher Pallotta sold 4,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $187,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kelly R. Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 15.43% of the company’s stock.

MVBF opened at $42.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $495.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.02. MVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $45.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.10.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $29.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 million. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 25.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

