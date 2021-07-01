S.Finance Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges (SFG)

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One S.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000772 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. S.Finance has a market cap of $21,616.66 and approximately $347,223.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, S.Finance has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get S.Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00053961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003244 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00018715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $228.61 or 0.00693512 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 13,375.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

S.Finance Profile

S.Finance (CRYPTO:SFG) is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx . The official website for S.Finance is s.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

S.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as S.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase S.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for S.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for S.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.