S. Muoio & CO. LLC Has $3.67 Million Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Alexion Pharmaceuticals accounts for 3.9% of S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,969,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,509,000 after purchasing an additional 125,961 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,584,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,729 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,833 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,890,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,102,000 after buying an additional 724,692 shares during the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ALXN. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.32.

NASDAQ:ALXN traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $185.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,640. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.91 and a fifty-two week high of $185.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

