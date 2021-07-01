S. Muoio & CO. LLC Purchases New Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

KDP traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $35.21. The company had a trading volume of 169,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,720,587. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.37. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,034.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 8,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $322,580.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 73,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,015.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.88.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

