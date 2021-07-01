S. Muoio & CO. LLC Sells 23,208 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 56.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,208 shares during the period. S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Discovery by 655.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 751.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,193,000 after buying an additional 8,364,840 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $167,649,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Discovery by 39.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,813,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,999 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 765.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,460,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISCA traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $31.37. The stock had a trading volume of 440,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,258,651. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $3,705,221.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,627 shares of company stock worth $3,903,885 over the last three months. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.32.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

