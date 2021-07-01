Safe Haven Market Cap Reaches $8.96 Million (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 1st. In the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Safe Haven coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $8.96 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe Haven Coin Profile

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

