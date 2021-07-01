SafeInsure (SINS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $78.00

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 1st. In the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. SafeInsure has a market cap of $267,693.72 and $78.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00024103 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007341 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 115.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000545 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001525 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000152 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,048,544 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

