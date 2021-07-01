Safex Token (SFT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.17 Million

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded down 21.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Safex Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safex Token has a total market cap of $6.17 million and $2,804.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Safex Token has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00019855 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 51.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000242 BTC.

About Safex Token

Safex Token (CRYPTO:SFT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official website is safex.io . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Coin Trading

