SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 94.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,667 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $48,038,000. HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,572,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,662,000 after buying an additional 765,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 889,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after buying an additional 521,579 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 83.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 962,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,750,000 after buying an additional 439,144 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 126.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 706,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,758,000 after acquiring an additional 394,541 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $893,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,657,795.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Sullivan sold 8,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $439,083.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,514 shares in the company, valued at $771,999.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,755 shares of company stock worth $2,445,833 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $51.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.34 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.51. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.47 and a 52 week high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $90.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.58 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. On average, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SailPoint Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.07.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

